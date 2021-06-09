EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Lowered to Tender at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a sector perform rating to a tender rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has $6.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXFO. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EXFO to $7.25 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.32.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a PE ratio of 595.60 and a beta of 1.33.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. On average, analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in EXFO during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in EXFO by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in EXFO during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in EXFO during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

