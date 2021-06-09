Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 296 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARVN. UBS Group began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

