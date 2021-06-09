Analysts Anticipate CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. CalAmp reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAMP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 20.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,694,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 284,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,683,000 after buying an additional 259,949 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the first quarter worth about $1,693,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 100,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.59.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.