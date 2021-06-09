BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $76,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 119.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VIRT opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

