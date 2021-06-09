Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XTN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,366,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,878,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTN opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.45. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $92.58.

