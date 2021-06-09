Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3,050.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $185.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $145.41 and a 1 year high of $187.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.76.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

