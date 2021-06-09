Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 305 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3,050.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $185.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.76. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $145.41 and a 52-week high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

