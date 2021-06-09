Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stake Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,656,000 after buying an additional 179,959 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,234,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,065,000 after buying an additional 73,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 380.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after buying an additional 759,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 780,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

