Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 3,685 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,274,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 262,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

