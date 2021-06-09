Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

