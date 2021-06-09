Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDU opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

