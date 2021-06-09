Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 1,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 16,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $134.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $32.17 EPS. Analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

