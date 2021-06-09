Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.77. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCOM. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $72,000,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% during the first quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 280,245 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCOM stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

