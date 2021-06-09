Brokerages Anticipate ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.10). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.23. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

