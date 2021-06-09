Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Fastenal posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.10. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

