Adam Tomasi Sells 2,487 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) COO Adam Tomasi sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $228,878.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Tomasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $57,946.92.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total value of $1,955,800.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $2,088,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $2,155,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $2,435,600.00.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.28. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Allakos by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 66,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,762,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

