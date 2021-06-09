Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $369,021.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,003,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,475,295.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $392,391.76.

On Friday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $396,170.14.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $389,453.02.

On Monday, May 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $397,429.60.

On Friday, May 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $398,829.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $388,613.38.

On Monday, May 17th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,111.88.

On Monday, May 10th, Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $387,941.40.

On Friday, May 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $373,779.74.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Langley Steinert sold 83 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,075.83.

CARG opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 517,945 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in CarGurus by 131.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,726 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.