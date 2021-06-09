Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.04. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $40.48.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.