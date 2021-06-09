Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.56.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.04. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $40.48.
In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
