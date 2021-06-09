Robert C. Lyons Sells 27,600 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GATX opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of GATX by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.