Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,138,000 after acquiring an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,747,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRPT stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

