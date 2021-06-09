Swiss National Bank Sells 10,100 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Momo were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Momo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,719,000 after buying an additional 87,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Momo by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after buying an additional 604,141 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Momo by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,260,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 292,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,610,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Momo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 40,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOMO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Momo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

MOMO stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Momo Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Momo had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Momo’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.