Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 877.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $191.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $114.19 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.95.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

