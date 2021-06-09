Swiss National Bank Raises Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of WesBanco worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 43.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $19,645,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in WesBanco by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.10. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

