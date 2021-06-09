Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,040 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4,129.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE VGR opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,777.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,552,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,615. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

