Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after buying an additional 7,311,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,542,000 after purchasing an additional 159,371 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 798,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,724,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.