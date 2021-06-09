QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Position Increased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in QIAGEN by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.04.

QGEN stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.