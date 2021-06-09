Swiss National Bank Purchases 25,600 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 151,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,453,000 after acquiring an additional 87,557 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 216,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $58.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.