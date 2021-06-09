The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $161.16 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.79.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

