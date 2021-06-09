The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 761 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of NATI opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 376.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

