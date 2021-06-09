iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 466.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,200,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDRV opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.14.

