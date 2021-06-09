Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 195.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

