Reviewing Galecto (GLTO) and Its Rivals

Galecto (NASDAQ: GLTO) is one of 831 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Galecto to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galecto and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Galecto N/A -$34.84 million -0.66 Galecto Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.90

Galecto’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Galecto. Galecto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Galecto and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galecto 0 0 3 0 3.00 Galecto Competitors 4612 17601 38755 766 2.58

Galecto currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.00%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.31%. Given Galecto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galecto is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Galecto and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galecto N/A N/A N/A Galecto Competitors -2,669.14% -117.59% -28.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Galecto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Galecto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Galecto beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung. Its products also comprise GB2064, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis. Galecto, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

