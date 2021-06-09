Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCRN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

CCRN opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.24 million, a PE ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

