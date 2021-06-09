Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Atrion were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atrion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Atrion by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 27,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atrion by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Atrion by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atrion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Atrion stock opened at $621.70 on Wednesday. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $567.00 and a 52 week high of $745.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.09.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

