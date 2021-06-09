Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,436 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Insmed worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

INSM stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.27. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

