Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,723 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $32.31.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

