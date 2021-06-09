Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Endo International were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

ENDP opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95. Endo International plc has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

