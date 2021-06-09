PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after acquiring an additional 822,242 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after buying an additional 759,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $17,357,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after buying an additional 192,089 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $80,077.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 426,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $26,437,743.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,301,896 shares of company stock worth $80,812,657 and sold 717,782 shares worth $43,728,089. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.