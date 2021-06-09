Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 734,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,434 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. Equities analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

