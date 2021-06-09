121,263 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 121,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,648 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01.

