Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Insider Sells 7,022 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.