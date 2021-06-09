Edward J. Leppert Sells 20,000 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.07. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 34.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

