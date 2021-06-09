Robert J. Bishop Sells 27,175 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $704,104.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,848.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE UFI opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.07 million, a PE ratio of -92.55 and a beta of 0.83. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,845,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Unifi by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 176,787 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Unifi by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 267,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UFI shares. TheStreet raised Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.