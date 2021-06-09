Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Insider Sells $604,302.00 in Stock

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AIN opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $92.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Albany International by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 485,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,479,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Albany International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after purchasing an additional 219,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Albany International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after purchasing an additional 143,648 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

