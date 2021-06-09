Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 130,458 shares.The stock last traded at $42.71 and had previously closed at $42.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

In related news, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,263 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $51,467.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,117. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,842 shares of company stock valued at $367,970. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

