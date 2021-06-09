New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 423,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 18,237,193 shares.The stock last traded at $8.62 and had previously closed at $9.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after buying an additional 405,258 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,627,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

