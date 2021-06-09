Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,108,845 shares.The stock last traded at $24.16 and had previously closed at $25.97.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

About Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

