United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Down to $9.79

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $9.59. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 33,975 shares.

UMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

