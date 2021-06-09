Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,102 shares of company stock worth $730,243. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.17. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.