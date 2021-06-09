Avion Wealth Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avion Wealth decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.5% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

